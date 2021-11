MS MARION ALEXANDRINA SMITH better known as MARION MARTIN and VIOLET GREENE of Montaque, Marriaqua died on Monday September 20th at the age of 88. The funeral takes place on Thursday November 18th at the Mesopotamia Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.