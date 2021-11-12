Results of CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Qualifying Championship matches

Curacao and the Dominican Republic won their matches yesterday in the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Qualifying Championship in the Dominican Republic.

In Group A, the British Virgin Islands gained their first win of the Tournament with a 1-0 victory over Sit Maarten.

Curacao then overwhelmed Dominica 10-0 also in Group A.

Anguilla and Saint Martin played to a 2-2 draw in Group B, and the Dominican Republic defeated Belize 2-0 in yesterday’s other Group B match.

Group A will conclude tomorrow when Grenada and Curacao will meet to decide the winner of the Group, while Dominica will play against the British Virgin Islands also in Group A.

Group B will be decided between the Dominican Republic and Saint Lucia, and Anguilla will play against Belize.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines team returned home yesterday after finishing second behind Puerto Rico in Group B based on goal difference.

St Vincent and the Grenadines won from Puerto Rico by default because the Puerto Ricans failed to submit their COVID-19 negative tests on time. The young Vincentian footballers defeated Barbados 2-0, but were beaten 3-0 by Bermuda.