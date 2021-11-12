Wales advances to the FIFA World Cup play-offs

Wales are officially guaranteed at least a place in the FIFA World Cup play-offs after Spain beat Greece 1-0.

Wales started their qualifying campaign knowing that they had all but secured a play-off spot having won their Nations League group.

Spain’s 1-0 win over Greece in Athens yesterday, formally seals it, even if Wales finish outside the top two in their qualifying group.

Wales must finish second to have any chance of being seeded for the play-offs in March.

Teams who reach the play-offs via the Nations League are unseeded and will be away in their semi-final to a seeded nation.

Wales can guarantee a top-two finish with four points from their final two qualifiers at home to Belarus on tomorrow and against Belgium on Tuesday.

Wales could theoretically qualify automatically. They are five points behind Group E leaders, Belgium with two games to play, but they would need the world’s number one ranked team, Brazil to lose to Estonia as well as to Cardiff.