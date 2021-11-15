Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves outlines the repercussions unvaccinated public servants will face

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Government is being reasonable as it relates to the new COVID-19 Rules and Regulations, which will be implemented here on Friday.

The Prime Minister outlined what measures will be in place for Public Servants under the Statutory Rules and Orders – Public Health COVID 19 Rules 2021.

The Prime Minister says some of the rules differ as it relates to Members of the Police Force.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Trevor Bailey has appealed to Members of the Police force to get vaccinated against COVID-19.