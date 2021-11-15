Scotland lands a place in the World Cup play off

Scotland clinched a World Cup play-off place with a game to spare thanks to a composed 2-0 victory over Moldova in Moldova yesterday.

Nathan Patterson calmed the nerves with his first Scotland goal then teed up Che Adams to double the lead.

Craig Gordon’s vital penalty save denied Moldova a late lifeline.

A fifth straight victory for Scotland opens a seven-point gap. Israel are level with Austria after a 4-2 defeat in Klagenfurt. Denmark have already qualified as Group F winners. Scotland complete their campaign against the Danes in Scotland on Monday when they are likely to need a point to earn a home semi-final in the play-offs.