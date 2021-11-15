St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 56 new positive Covid-19 cases and one new Death

A total of fifty-six new COVID-19 positive cases and one death have been confirmed by Health Officials here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Health Services Sub Committee says fifty-two (52) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and seventy-eight (178) samples collected on Friday November 12th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 29.2 percent.

Three (3) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from eighty-six (86) samples collected on Saturday November 13th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 3.5 percent.

One (1) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from seventeen (17) samples collected on Sunday November 14th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 5.9 percent.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently twelve (12) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Eleven (11) patients are unvaccinated, and one (1) patient is partially vaccinated.

Nineteen (19) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 wards at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Seventeen (17) patients are unvaccinated, and two (2) patients are partially vaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS

A 72-year-old male who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 31st, 2021, died on November 13th, 2021, of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The deceased was unvaccinated and had known underlying conditions. His death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to seventy-two (72).

COVID-19 SUMMARY

Three (3) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One thousand two hundred and seventy-three (1273) cases are currently active and seventy-two (72) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Five thousand three hundred and twenty-six (5326) cases of COVID-19 and three thousand nine hundred and eighty-one (3981) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.