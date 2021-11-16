13 European nations to compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

There will be 13 European nations in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in, QATAR. Ten of them will be the group winners, and nine of them have guaranteed places including Belgium from Group E, Croatia from Group H, Denmark from Group F, England from Group I,France from Group D, Germany from Group J, Serbia from Group A, Spain from Group B and Switzerland from Group C.

The Netherlands lead Group G by two points over Turkey and Norway, and all three teams could win the group tonight when The Netherlands play at home against Norway, with Turkey are away at Montenegro.

The remaining three places will be contested between 12 teams in the March play-offs made up of 10 group runners up and two countries who performed well in the Nations League. The nations will be drawn into three sections, each with four nations, and the winner of each section will qualify.

The six runners-up with the best records will be seeded and will face an unseeded team in the opening play-off phase with the six match winners moving into one of three final places.

As it stands with one more day of qualifying remaining, the seeded countries would be: Portugal, Scotland, Italy, Russia, SwedenandPoland.And the unseeded nations would beWales, North Macedonia, Turkey, Finland, Austria and the Czech Republic.

If Wales beat Belgium tonight they would move into the seeded category, with Poland dropping to unseeded.