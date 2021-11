MS SHIRLEY ISOLA JENNY DAVIS of Toronto, Canada, formerly of Belle Vue died on Thursday November 4th in Canada. The funeral takes place on Wednesday 17th November at the Christian Life Center 1030 Ravenscroft Rd, Ajax, ON L1T 4R9. Viewing will be at 10:00 am. and interment will be at the Duffin Meadows Cemetery, 2505 Brock Road N, Pickering, ON L1X 0K3.