Left-arm, leg-spinner, Nahida Akter’s 5-21 helped Pakistan Women defeated Zimbabwe Women by 7 wickets with 190 balls remaining in the 3rd One Day International in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe yesterday.

The victory sealed a 3-0 win for Pakistan Women in the three-match series.

The final scores: Zimbabwe 72 off 27.2 overs, Bangladesh Women 74-3 in 18.2 overs.