A Gaming App that teaches you financial skills will soon be launched here in SVG

An app that helps persons to understand the purpose and benefits of saving will be launched in St. Vincent and the Grenadines next Tuesday November 23rd.

The German Sparkas-sen-stift-ung for International Cooperation, through its local partner – the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED) – will launch its Savings Game App during a webinar on Zoom.

The Savings Game is a highly interactive training tool for private households, young people and small family businesses that wish to learn the art of efficient family budget management and savings mobilization.

The Business Games teach financial skills through haptic simulations – true to the motto “Learning by doing”.

The centerpiece of the Business Game is a board that resembles a typical game situation.

This gaming experience has now been digitalized as the new app “The Savings Game”. The game play is easily accessible and applies the proven methods of the Business Games.

Both are sponsored by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The app can be used without any prior knowledge. Nevertheless, it works perfectly as a supplement to the trainings of the Business Games.

In a very playful way, users from different target groups can work on their financial and savings skills in single-player mode.