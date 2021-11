MR KENDOY ALLISTER MICHAEL better known as FATMAN and BOY BOY of Paget Farm, Bequia died on Tuesday October 26th at the age of 38. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 20th at the Streams of Power Church, Paget Farm, Bequia. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Paget Farm Cemetery.