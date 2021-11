MR SAMUEL ASHBY VANLOO better known as SAMMY and BIG BULL of Enhams formerly of Old Montrose died on Saturday November 6th at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 27th at the Faith temple Church, New Montrose. The viewing and tributes begin at 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. All Covid-19 Protocols will be in effect