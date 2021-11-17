Stakeholders in the local Cultural Sector join a three day workshop

Stakeholders in the Cultural Sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being sensitized about the importance of preserving living heritage in crisis situations, such a natural disaster or health pandemic.

This sensitization comes in the form of a three-day workshop sponsored by UNESCO — the United Nations Agency for Culture — and is being held until Thursday of this week.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Commission for UNESCO in partnership with the UNESCO Kingstown Cluster Office is holding the workshop under the theme, “Safeguarding and Promoting Living Heritage in Crisis Situations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Intangible cultural heritage refers to the practices, representations, expressions, knowledge and skills handed down from generation to generation.

This heritage provides communities with a sense of identity and is continuously recreated in response to their environment.

The workshop includes in-person as well as online attendees and Henry-Rose told the opening day that without culture, the past will be lost.

Regional UNESCO Consultant, Richenel Ansano, is the Workshop Facilitator.