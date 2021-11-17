The Netherlands secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar

The Netherlands booked their place at the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar with a 2-0 victory over Norway in the Netherlands. As a result, Norway miss out on next year’s World Cup.

Late goals from Steven Bergwijn in the 84th minute and Memphis Depay in stoppage time ensured that the Netherlands claimed top spot in Group G.

The goals were the only bright moments of an otherwise drab game between two teams fearful of being too attacking.

It was a costly loss for Norway, who miss out on a play-off spot to Turkey.