Manchester City beats Everton in the English Premier League

Manchester City gained a comfortable 3-0 victory over Everton to move back up to second in the English Premier League yesterday, and within touching distance of leaders Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling’s first-half effort with a deft finish from Joao Cancelo’s sublime outside-of-the-foot pass, set Manchester City on their way. It was Sterling’s 300th top-flight appearance. Rodri’s thunderous drive extended their lead after half time, and Bernardo Silva tapped in late on in a one-sided contest.

Everton toiled throughout. They benefitted from a first-half Video Assistant Referee decision to overturn the award of a penalty when Sterling fell under Michael Keane’s challenge.

In yesterday’s other English Premier League match, Tottenham Hotspur beat Leeds United 2-1.