Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to deliver the keynote address at the Caribbean Examinations Council’s Inaugural Ministerial Summit

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the keynote address at the Caribbean Examinations Council’s Inaugural Ministerial Summit tomorrow.

The Inaugural Ministerial Summit will be held virtually, under the theme “Facilitating Transformation Through Assessment” and will engage Education Policymakers, from across the region, in high-level dialogue.

The Agenda includes keynote addresses and Roundtable discussions where participants will explore the Curriculum Policy in various territories, with particular emphasis on new topical areas for learning, approaches in teaching and strategies for assessment.

Other addresses will be made by Chairman of the Caribbean Examinations Council – Sir Hilary Beckles; Director General of the OECS – Dr. Didicus Jules; and CARICOM Secretary General – Dr. Carla Barnett.

The Summit begins at nine tomorrow morning.