Teachers Combined wins SVGCC freshers in local invitational netball tournament

Reigning champions, Teachers Combined made a winning start to their defense of the ECGC Island Sipz Water St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship with a 23-9 victory over the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Freshers after taking a 4-3 lead in the first quaryer of the opening match of the Championship at the College’s Hard Court at Villa yesterday.

Bethel Young Lasses defeated the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year Two 32-5 as they dominated the match from start to finish.

Troumaca/Ontario Secondary School Mustangs beat Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors 22-16. The scores were level 4-4 all at the end of the first quarter, after which Troumaca/Ontario Secondary School Mustangs took the second and third quarters 12-7 and 16-9 for the victory.

The Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two won from the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year Two 12-5.

The Championship will continue on Monday afternoon with four matches.