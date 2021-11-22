Unvaccinated players unable to compete at 2022 Australian Open

Director of the Australian Open, Craig Tiley has said that unvaccinated players would not be allowed to compete at the 2022 Australian Open.

There had been confusion over the issue in recent months with contradictory statements from leading Australian politicians.

Defending Men’s champion, Novak Djokovic has said he does not want to publicly reveal his vaccination status, but Tiley said: “Novak knows he will have to be vaccinated to play. We would love to have him here.”

Tiley also confirmed that the tournament, which will be played from 17th to 30th January in Melbourne, would be played in front of capacity crowds.

A significant number of tennis players remain unvaccinated. In late October, 35% of those on the Men’s ATP Tour were unvaccinated. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) is yet to provide the vaccination uptake percentage among its players.

Last month, the WTA Players’ Council sent a letter to players stating that it had been told that all competitors would be able to travel to Melbourne.

The letter also stated that all players, regardless of vaccination status, would have to show proof of a negative test within 72 hours of departure.

However, the State of Victoria’s Premier, Daniel Andrews said that he did not think an unvaccinated tennis player would be given a visa to enter Australia.

Australia has had some of the strictest restrictions on travel and movement during the pandemic.