Milwaukee Bucks defeats Orlando Magic

NBA champions, Milwaukee Bucks recorded the largest half time lead in their history as they outplayed Orlando Magic 123-92 in the NBA last night.

Milwaukee Bucks led by 41 goals at haft time, with seven players finishing dominant performances with double figures.

Eastern Conference leaders, Brooklyn Nets rallied for a 117-112 win over Cleveland Cavaliers.

Phoenix Suns, second in the Western Conference, recorded their 13th successive victory by edging out San Antonio Spurs 115-111. Phoenix Suns’ winning streak is their longest since the 2006-07 season when they won 17 straight games.

Memphis Grizzlies beat Utah Jazz 119-118. Sacramento Kings were beaten 102-94 by Philadelphia 76ers. It was the eight defeat in nine matches for Sacramento Kings.

Charlotte Hornets cruised past Washington Wizards 109-103. Boston Celtics defeated Houston Rockets 108-90. Atlanta Hawks had the better of Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101. Indiana Pacers beat Chicago Bulls 109-77, and Minnesota Timberwolves won from New Orleans Pelicans 110-96.