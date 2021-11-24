Results of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup matches

Here are the results of yesterday’s other matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka Women beat the Netherlands Women by 34 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis Method in Group A.

The scores: Sri Lanka Women 278-9 off 50 overs (Captain Chamari Athapaththu 111 off 70 balls, Caroline de Lange 4-64), the Netherlands Women, set a revised target of 231 off 43.4 overs, reached 196-6 (Babette de Leede 78, Sterre Kalis 68).

Pakistan Women defeated Thailand Women by 52 runs in Group B.

The scores: Pakistan Women 145 off 48 overs (Thipatcha Putthawong 5-18), Thailand Women 93 off 42.5 overs).

And Bangladesh Women won from USA Women by 270 runs in Group B.

The scores: Bangladesh Women 322-5 off 50 overs (Sharmin Akhter 130 not out, Fargana Hoque 67), the United States Women 52 off 30.3 overs.