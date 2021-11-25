Minister of Education Honorable Curtis king highlights the importance of learning Spanish in schools

Minister of Education Honorable Curtis King has outlined the importance of Spanish as a subject in schools.

The minister was making remarks at the Ministry of Education’s Modern Languages-Spanish spelling bee competition at Frenches house this morning.

Minister King said given the number of Latin American countries that makeup the geography of the Caribbean, it is important that Spanish is taught in schools.

The Education Minister also congratulated the participants in the competition and encouraged them to continue to perform to the best of their ability.