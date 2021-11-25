Results of yesterday’s Invitational Netball Championship matches

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs and Bethel High School Young Lasses maintained their unbeaten run in the ECGC-Island Sipz Water St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship at the Hard Court at Villa yesterday afternoon.

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs defeated defending champions, Teachers Combined 29-19. The first quarter was tied at 6-6, but Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs pulled away to lead 16-7 and 23-9 in the second and third quarters.

Bethel High School Young Lasses had a 13-3 victory over the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Freshers won their second consecutive match by beating the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two 15-5.

The Freshers took a commanding 8-2 lead in the first quarter and cruised to victory.

Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors kept their semi-finals hopes alive with a 25-6 win over the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year Two.

The Championship will continue tomorrow afternoon.