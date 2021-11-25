Sri Lanka defeated the West Indies by 187 runs in the 1st Test at Galle, Sri Lanka today, the fifth and final day of the match.

The West Indies were 52-6 in their 2nd innings at the close of play yesterday after being set a winning target of 348 runs by Sri Lanka who declared their 2nd innings on 191-4. Nkrumah Bonner was on 18 and wicket-keeper, Joshua Da Silva on 15.

This morning, Da Silva went on to make 54, and Bonner remained not out on 68 as the West Indies were dismissed for 160 in their 2nd innings. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Lasith Embuldeniya, used to open the bowling in West Indies’ 2nd innings took 5-46, and off-spinner, Ramesh Mendis, also used to open the bowling finished with 4-64.

The final scores: Sri Lanka 386 and 191-4 declared, the West Indies 230 and 160. Sri Lanka won by 187 runs.

The 2nd Test will be played from 29th November to 3rd December also at Galle, Sri Lanka.