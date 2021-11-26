Cricket West Indies hopes to give Chris Gayle a proper send off

Cricket West Indies is hoping to give Chris Gayle a proper send-off at Sabina Park when it hosts Ireland for a white-ball series in January next year.

Following a disappointing performance at the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, Gayle indicated that he would love to play one more match in West Indies colours before his home fans. The request has had divided opinions across the region.

Among those against it is noted cricket commentator and analyst, Fazeer Mohammed.

Mohammed told the Mason & Guest Radio Programme in Barbados on Tuesday: “Are you saying somebody is going to be left out on merit to accommodate somebody’s farewell? Give him a testimonial, in the same way, you see in other countries, but I think it’s a dangerous precedent where someone is allowed to play an official international match as a farewell if they don’t deserve that place on merit.”