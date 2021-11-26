Leicester City beats Legia Warsaw

English Premier Club, Leicester City beat Legia Warsaw of Poland 3-1 yesterday to leap to the top of Group C of the Europa League, and put themselves in pole position to reach the knockout stage with one match remaining.

Leicester City, who began yesterday at the bottom of Group C, had the job done by half time at King Power Stadium, in Leicester. They led 3-1 after an open and entertaining first half.

Patson Daka and James Maddison put Leicester City in the lead before Filip Mladenovic converted for Legia Warsaw

Wilfred Ndidi then headed in from a corner to re-establish Leicester City’s advantage. The second half was goalless.

Leicester lead the group on eight points, one above Spartak Moscow and Napoli after the Russian side won their meeting 2-1 on Wednesday.