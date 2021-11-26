The Hotel and Tourism Association elects new board

The Hotel and Tourism Association has re-elected Kim Halbich as its President.

Ms. Halbich of the Paradise Beach Hotel was re-elected unopposed at the Association’s 2020 Biennial General Meeting on November24th.

The new Board also comprises:

Vice President – Keisha Browne, Mariners Hotel (Re-elected unopposed)

Representative for Hotels – Sandra King, Sunset Shores Hotel

Representative for Resorts – Bianca Porter, Young Island Resort (Re-elected unopposed)

Representative for Cottage/Cabana/Villas – Sharon Francis, Villa Barbara

Representative for Dive Sector – Vaughn Martin, Serenity Dive (Re-elected unopposed)

Representative for Yachting/Boating/Vessels – Katie Bingham, Sail Grenadines (Re-elected unopposed)

Representative for Land Tour Operators – Nicole Hazell Gun-Munro, Blue Destination Services

Representative for General Allied – Peter Van Whervin, Guardsman (Re-elected unopposed)

At the commencement of the Meeting, a One-Minute Silence was observed for the late Sir James Mitchell, former Prime Minister of SVG.

Tourism Officials say Sir James was a stalwart in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Sector.