West Ham United secures a spot in the Europa League

West Ham United secured their place in the Europa League last 16 with a 2-0 win against Rapid Vienna in a match played behind closed doors in Austria yesterday.

Andriy Yarmolenko put West Ham United ahead just before half-time when he headed in at the back post from Nikola Vlasic’s cross.

Minutes later, Yarmolenko was fouled by Maximilian Hofmann, and captain Mark Noble converted the resulting penalty into the top corner to double their lead.

West Ham United are now guaranteed to win Group H with a game to spare. They won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1965 and lost in the 1976 final. Their run in this season’s Europa League is already their best performance in European competition since 1980-81.