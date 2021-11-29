Cricket West Indies (CWI) announces men’s team for ODI and Twenty/20 series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced squads for the West Indies Men’s team tour of Pakistan where they will play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty/20 Internationals (T20Is) from 13th to 22nd December in Karachi.

A number of uncapped players have been included in both teams. Batsmen, Justin Greaves and Shamarh Brooks, left-arm, leg-spinner, Gudakesh Motie, and fast bowling allrounder, Odean Smith.

Smith and Motie are also selected in the Twenty/20 International squad for the first time, along with left-arm fast bowling allrounder, Dominic Drakes. Motie was a travelling reserve for the recent ICC T20 World Cup, while Drakes and Smith were net bowlers before the start of the tournament.

One-Day Internationals

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Shai Hope (Vice Captain)

Darren Bravo

Shamarh Brooks

Roston Chase

Justin Greaves

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Gudakesh Motie

Anderson Phillip

Nicholas Pooran

Raymon Reifer

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Hayden Walsh Jr.



T20 Internationals

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain)

Darren Bravo

Roston Chase

Sheldon Cottrell

Dominic Drakes

Shai Hope

Akeal Hosein

Brandon King

Kyle Mayers

Gudakesh Motie

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Oshane Thomas

Hayden Walsh Jr.

Jason Holder is being rested for the tour due to workload management. Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy are unavailable due to injury and rehabilitation

Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons are unavailable due to personal reasons