Manchester City beat West Ham United

The English Premier League was hit by blizzards in the north of England yesterday.

They led to Burnley’s match against Tottenham Hotspur being called off.

The match between Manchester City and West Ham United went ahead but just about with Manchester City overcoming the snow and the West Ham United defence. The weather was worst in the first half but they cleared the field at half time and the match kicked-off again ten minutes late. Manchester City gained a 2-1 victory.

Chelsea and Manchester United played to a 1-1 draw. Leicester City beat Watford 4-2, and Brentford defeated Everton 1-0.