New Covid-19 variant, ‘Omicron’ continues to be monitored

Health Officials here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are monitoring Omicron, which the World Health Organization describes as the new COVID-19 variant of concern

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jerrol Thompson spoke about the new variant on Radio yesterday.

He said studies are being carried out to better understand many aspects of the variant.

Dr. Thompson noted that one of the main concerns is that this new variant is more transmissible.

The World Health Organization says it is not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta.

There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those from other variants.