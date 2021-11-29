Results of local Netball Invitational Championship

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs and Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors have advanced to the semi-finals of the ECGC Island Sipz Water St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship with victories at the College’s Hard Court at Villa yesterday.

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs gained a 50-12 victory over the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Freshers.

Goal Attack, Denel Creese had 24 goals and Kristianna Christopher added 19 to secure the win for Toumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs.

Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors recovered from a six-goal deficit in the first quarter to register a 21-16 win over the previously unbeaten Bethel Secondary School Young Lasses who led 7-1 and 11-7 in the first two quarters, but Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors went ahead 15-12 in the third quarter and completed a 21-16 victory.

In their second match yesterday afternoon, Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors defeated the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two 25-6.

Defending champions, Teachers Combined won by default over the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year Two.

The Championship will continue on Monday afternoon.