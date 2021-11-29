St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 25 new positive Covid-19 cases

A total of twenty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported here on the weekend, bringing to total number of active cases to four hundred and sixty.

According to the Health Services Sub Committee, eighteen (18) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and sixty-three (163) samples collected on Friday November 26th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 11.0 percent.

Four (4) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from sixty-eight (68) samples collected on Saturday November 27th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 5.9 percent.

And, three (3) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from ten (10) samples collected on Sunday November 28th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 30.0 percent.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently four (4) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. All are unvaccinated.

Six (6) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Five (5) patients are unvaccinated, and one (1) patient is fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS

No new deaths were recorded over the reporting period.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Four hundred and sixty (460) cases are currently active and seventy-four (74) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Five thousand five hundred and twenty-five (5525) cases of COVID-19 and four thousand nine hundred and ninety-one (4991) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus. –