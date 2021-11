MISS EVELYN BALLANTYNE better known as TANTY DA DA and GRANNY DOUDS of Clifton Union Island formerly of Clare Valley and Petit Bordel died on Friday November 12th at the age of 80. The funeral takes place on Friday December 3rd at the Christ id the Answer Evangelistic Centre. The viewing begins at 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Clifton Cemetery.