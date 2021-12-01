9 West Indies Players released from IPL contracts

Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, and Nicholas Pooran are on a list of nine West Indies cricketers who have not been retained by their Indian Premier League (IPL) teams ahead of the upcoming auction.

The 38-year-old Bravo, who has been with Chennai Super Kings since 2018, and previously spent four years with the franchise between 2011–2015, was a part of the team’s IPL-winning run last season. Retention policies, however, forced the team to shed a few of their veteran players.

Gayle, Pooran, and Fabian Allen played for Punjab King’s XI. Gayle and Pooran had poor performance in the IPL this year. Gayle averaged 21.44 in 10 games, while Pooran averaged 7.72 in 12 games.

Only three West Indian players have been retained by their clubs. Kolkata Knight Riders kept all-rounder, Andre Russell and off-spinner, Sunil Narine, while the Mumbai Indians have retained Kieron Pollard.

Other West Indian players released include Shimron Hetmyer (by Delhi Capitals), Evin Lewis, Oshane Thomas (by Rajasthan Royals), and Jason Holder and Sherfane Rutherford (by Sunrisers Hyderabad).