The World Pediatric Project {WPP} will be embarking on two Health Lifestyle Road Trips on the windward and leeward sides of the country with the theme “Positive Vibes – Positive Mind – Positive Life”.

The first event will be held this Saturday at the Sandy Bay Government School for communities on the Windward side of the Island and next Saturday December 11th at the Troumaca Secondary School for communities in North Leeward.

WPP Executive Director for Eastern Caribbean, Lauren McIntosh says the healthy lifestyle road trips aim to equip persons, particularly parents, with the requisite tools to better cope with stress, parenting, and mental health-related issues.



Ms. McIntosh said the organization decided to branch off temporarily as they realized the importance of mental health and well-being in addition to self-care.

She further stated that, “in addition to our focus on providing critical pediatric care to children, they take great pride in assisting families in time of crises, opportunities afforded to us through strategic partnerships.”



WPP is able to extend the range of its scope to assist families in this way due to funding from Americares.

Americares is an organization that provides disaster relief and medication to countries worldwide.