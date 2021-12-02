Liverpool beats Everton

Liverpool cruised to 4-1 win over Everton in the English Premier League match at Goodison Park in Liverpool yesterday.

On their previous nine visits to Everton, Liverpool had won only once, but a blistering start put them in cruise control as Jordan Henderson scored with a composed finish after nine minutes before setting-up Mohamed Salah clear to convert ten minutes later.

Everton, having been outclassed for the first half, gave themselves hope when Demarai Gray ran on to Richarlison’s pass to score seven minutes before half time.

Liverpool were still the team possessing all the quality and threat, and they killed the game off when Salah cashed in on Seamus Coleman’s error to race clear and expertly score after 64 minutes.

Diogo Jota piled on the pain for Everton when he took Andrew Robertson’s pass in his stride before scoring with 11 minutes left in the match.