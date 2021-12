MR CORNELIUS ELLIOT BURGIN better known as CORNIE of Lowmans Leeward and Belair died on Friday November 26th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 5th at the St. Francis Spiritual Baptist Church, Belair. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the van for Go-bell and will leave Lowmans Leeward at 8:30 am.