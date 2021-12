MR EARLEEN KEYON ST LAWRENCE better known as JOHN GRANT of Calder Ridge and Victoria Village died on Thursday 18th November at the age of 54. The funeral takes place on Sunday 5th December at the Miracle Tabernacle Church, Carapan. The body lies at the church from 10:00 a.m. The service begins at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Stubbs.