MRS EILEEN SYVIA QUAMMIE of Toronto Canada formerly of Glen died on Sunday 21st November 2021 at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Saturday 4th December at 10:30am at the Ward Funeral Home Western Chapel. Viewing takes place on Friday December 3rd at the Ward Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8: p.m. Burial will be at the Beachwood Cemetery.