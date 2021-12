MRS FLORENCE EILENE ROBINSON better known as MOTHER ROBBY of Ratho Mill died on Friday November 12th at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Wednesday December 8th at the Fellowship Baptist Church, Ratho Mill. The viewing and tributes begin at 10:00 am. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery, Calliaqua. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and must adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols.