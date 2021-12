MS AMANDA SIMMONS better known as MANDA of Buccament Bay died on Saturday November 20th at the age of 26. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 5th at the Layou Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 9:30 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Peniston Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and must adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols. Transportation will be provided by the van Stick Man and Crackings