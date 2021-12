MS CAROL REBECCA CHARLES better known as COUSIN of Spring Village died on Wednesday November 17th at the age of 88. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 5th at the Spring Village Seventh Day Adventist church. The Body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Spring Village Cemetery. The White Van from Redemption Sharpes with Registration Number HQ 855 will leave Ace, Kingstown at 9am to transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.