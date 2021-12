MS LOUISE EMILY WOODS better known as WEE-ZEE of Richmond Hill died on Monday November 15th at the age of 93. The funeral takes place on Friday December 3rd at the Apostolic Faith Church, Dorsetshire Hill. The Service takes place at 10:30am. Burial will be at the Dorsetshire Hill Cemetery. The public is asked to note that Viewing takes place at the New Haven Funeral Home, Mesopotamia on Thursday 2nd December from 3 to 4pm. There will be no Viewing at the Church.