Minister Gonsalves highlights the importance of using fresh initiatives to rebuild the local agricultural sector

Fresh initiatives will have to be implemented to restore the local agricultural sector, which was impacted by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano in April this year.

The point was made by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves, during last night’s Budget consultation on NBC Radio.

Minister Gonsalves said it is estimated that over four thousand acres of agricultural land was damaged during the explosive eruption.

Minister Gonsalves said a new approach is required to rehabilitate the agricultural sector.