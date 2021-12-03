The Fisheries Sector set to develop in the new year

The Ministry of Agriculture will be seeking to further develop the Fisheries Sector in the New Year, to expand opportunities for stakeholders in the sector.

Word of this came from Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar as he outlined the strategic areas of focus for the Ministry in the New Year.

Minister Caesar discussed the plans of the Ministry, during a live virtual budget consultation for Farmers, broadcast on NBC Radio last night.

He said the Fisheries Sector will be given high priority in the upcoming year.

Minister Caesar said substantial investment has been made in the fisheries sector, resulting in a significant increase in exports of marine products.