MR DIER-KOP BROWNE better known as KILLER and BUNNY WAILOR of Kearton’s, Barrouallie died on Monday October 11th at the age of 43. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 19th at the Seventh Day Adventist church, Barrouallie. The Body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.