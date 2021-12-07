Students who successfully passed their external Exams will receive their $500 next week

Students who were successful in this year’s External Examinations will receive their five hundred dollar award next week.

The Ministry of Education says the funds will be distributed to students who gained five CSEC passes or more including English Language and Mathematics; two GCE A’ Level or CAPE passes plus Communication Studies/Caribbean Studies and Associate Degree Programs

The funds can be collected between December 14th to 16th at the Ministry of Education, from 9am to 12:30 pm.

The Ministry says no funds will be distributed after this period.