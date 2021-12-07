SVGCC Invitation Super 8 Ten/10 Cricket Championship starting Friday

This year’s St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitation Super 8 Ten/10 Cricket Championship will be played from today to Friday at Arnos Vale 2 Playing Field.

Eight teams will compete in two Groups in a preliminary competition, with the top two teams from each Group going through to the semi-finals from which the finalists will emerge.

In Group 1 are Jules Anthony Future Legends, South Windward, the Division of Arts, Science and General Studies Year One, and the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two.

Group 2 comprises Jules Anthony Future Stars, the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year One, the Division of Arts, Science and General Studies Year Two, and Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors.

The Division of Arts, Science and General Studies Year Two are the defending champions.

Four matches will be played today. At 11.00 a. m, the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two will meet the Division of Arts, Science and General Studies Year One. At 12.30 p. m, Jules Anthony Future Legends will oppose South Windward. At 2.00 p. m, Jules Anthony Future Stars will play against the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year One, and at 3.30 p. m, the Division of Arts, Science and General Studies Year Two will meet Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College has said that strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the Championship.