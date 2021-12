MR FRANKLYN DOWERS better known as SAMMY of Riley died on Sunday November 28th at the age of 49. The funeral takes place on Tuesday December 14th at the Streams of Power Church, Carriere. The body lies at the church from 10:00am. The Service begins at 11:00am. Burial will be at the Riley Cemetery. Face Covering is required for Church Entrance. All persons are encouraged to observe all Covid 19 Protocols.