MRS PATRICIA SWEEN better known as ROSE of Colonarie formerly of Byera and Richland Park died on Saturday November 20th at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 11th at the Church of God of Prophecy, Colonarie. Viewing and Tributes begin from 10:00am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Colonarie Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by “Neppie” Van from Georgetown and Byera.